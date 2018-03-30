KOCHI: The brutal murder of tribal youth Madhu, who was beaten to death at Attappady for allegedly stealing rice from a grocery shop, will soon become a subject of a Mollywood movie. The film titled ‘Madhu’ will be directed by Akhilesh Guru. “Through this movie, I am trying to portray the real life of Adivasis living in the forest area. But the whole movie will revolve around the life of Madhu,” said Akhilesh to media persons here on Thursday.

According to him, the movie will portray two phases of Madhu’s life. “The first portion of the movie will revolve around his childhood. Whereas in the second portion, the harassment he suffered will be involved. We are planning to kick off shooting within twenty days,” he added.

Actor Kiran Raj will also play a lead role in the movie. “We are in the process of finding apt characters for the movie which will be shoot at Attappady,” he said.