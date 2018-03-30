KOCHI: Bijumon Punnoose, who quit as Kochi Metro's general manager (Water Transport), has hit out at the Metro management for deviating from the Rs 747-crore Water Metro's original plan to have a separate vertical for implementing the mega project.

On his last day in the office on Thursday, Punnoose told 'Express' over the phone he quit his job in the US to join the Kochi Water Metro Project in November 2016 after he found it a "unique opportunity" and also the fact that the project was a first-of-its-kind in the country.

The job profile advertised said: “General Manager (Water Transport) will head the Project Division ….and will be responsible for the execution of the project,” he said. However, following his appointment, three more general managers from the Rail Metro were brought into the Water Metro project, which resulted in the ambitious project losing focus.

"Considering the Water Metro project is a first-of-its-kind, and a project categorised as 'Major and Priority Infrastructure Project' by the Kerala Government, it requires a dedicated leadership, which was what I was hoping to provide. Sadly, subsequent to my joining, this role, in reality, ceased to be the head of the project. As a project management professional, I am sceptical about the current setup and believe it could be detrimental for the success of the project," he said, in a mail, which he also posted on his Facebook wall.

He said he hoped the KMRL management to eventually make the Water Metro project a separate vertical under a dedicated visionary leader as envisaged in the DPR approved by the government.

Punnoose said he has come out with the clarification since some reports depicted him as a 'deserter', while in some others, he was shown as a loser running away from the battlefield.

He said in the light of the boat tragedies at Kumarakom, Thattekkad, Thekkady and Fort Kochi, the the water transport system in Kerala needed comprehensive reforms for developing a safe, environment-friendly and sustainable water transport system.

In the aftermath of the Fort Kochi boat tragedy, in 2016, Punnosse said on his initiative, a risk assessment workshop on inland passenger boat safety in Kerala was organised in Kochi, bringing together all stakeholders. A detailed report with 53 recommendations concerning boat operations, regulations, infrastructure, facilitation and education was submitted to the state government.

He said the project had made significant progress during his stint at the Water Metro.

All the design-based reports were finalised. A bathymetric survey has been completed. The scope of dredging, weed management and navigational aids were defined. The detailed project report was updated based on latest information. A detailed project schedule was worked out. Geotechnical and topographical surveys and EIA study, including CRZ clearance process, were kicked off and are progressing as per schedule.

Most of the terminal layouts were finalised and tendering for detailed design contractor for terminals is in progress. Technical specifications for boats were finalised and secured approval from the German funding agency. Most of the tender documents are ready for the procurement process to begin. In general, the course of the project is set. This, I felt, is the right time to leave, he said.

Punnoose said his next job as the CEO of International Register of Shipping at Miami, US, which has an R&D facility in Kochi, will require his frequent presence in Kochi. "I will do all that I can to support our state's initiatives in the water transport sector," he signed off. When contacted, KMRL spokesperson said she will not be able to comment on the matter.