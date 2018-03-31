ALAPPUZHA: The Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the death of two youths at Kanjikuzhi earlier this month in an accident during vehicle check conducted by the Highway police. DySP Vijayakumaran Nair will head the Crime Branch team, according to District Police Chief(DPC) S Surendran.“The case was handed over to the CB following calls from the public for an impartial investigation into the incident. I have directed the team to submit weekly updates on the progress of the investigation till it gets over. Further action in the case will be taken on the basis of the CB’s findings,” DPC said.

In the accident which took place during the wee wee hours on March 21, Sumi, 35 of Koothakkara, Kanjikuzhi and Vichu, 24 of Veliyil, Pathirapally lost their lives after they suffered serious injuries in the accident which took place during the checking conducted by the Highway patrol led by Kuthiyathodu SI S Soman. According to reports, it was the reckless manner in which the vehicle checking was conducted - the bike driven by Shebu, husband of Shebi, and which also carried two of their children, was waylaid by the Highway patrol by putting the police jeep across the road - which allegedly resulted in Vichu driving his bike straight into the stopped vehicle.

While Vichu died on the spot, Sumi succumbed to the injuries on March 24. Shebu, 40, and the couple’s daughters - Harsha, 10, and three-year-old Sreelakshmi - are stated to be out of danger. The Mararikulam police’s move to register a case against Shebu had invited backlash from the public.

Following the strong protest, SI Soman was suspended.