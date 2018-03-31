KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the distribution of title deeds to 343 beneficiaries from various parts of the district at Kuttampuzha Government Higher Secondary School at 11 am on Saturday.The beneficiaries include 96 tribal families living in Pinavoorkudi tribal colony at Panthapra in Kothamangalam taluk, who will be provided with forest rights documents for 70 hectares of land.

The title deeds include 100 land tribunal title deeds and 24 devaswom title deeds. Of the 124 LA title deeds, five are in Kochi taluk, 14 in Kanayannoor, 52 in Kothamangalam, 21 in Kunnathunad, two in Muvattupuzha, 25 in Aluva and five in Paravur taluk.

Minister for SC/ST Welfare A K Balan will announce the housing project for the tribal colony residents. Forest Minister K Raju will distribute the forest rights documents and Power Minister M M Mani will deliver the keynote address.The Revenue Department had rehabilitated 67 families from Variyam Colony in Kuttampuzha panchayat at Panthapra Teak plantation. These families were forced to leave Variyam colony owing to the attack by wild elephants and they relocated themselves to Kandanpara on the banks of Pooyamkutty river. The government has initiated steps to provide forest rights for two acres for each of the 67 families.

The government will implement a housing project at an expense of Rs 2.34 crore for the tribals, under which house with a space of 350 sqft will be built at an expense of Rs 3.5 lakh for each family.The government has sanctioned Rs 42.68 lakh for electrification and Rs 48 lakh for providing drinking water facility to the colony. This apart, a road will be laid to the colony at an expense of Rs 37.5 lakh and solar fencing will be provided at a cost of `7 lakh. A community hall will be built at an expense of `10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh has been provided for sinking wells.

MPs Joyce George, K V Thomas, Innocent and Jose K Mani, MLAs Antony John, S Sarma, V D Satheesan, P T Thomas, Hibi Eden, V K Ibrahim Kunju, Anoop Jacob, V P Sajeendran, Anwar Sadath, M Swaraj, K J Maxi, Eldo Abraham, Eldhose Kunnappilly, Roji M John and John Fernandez, District Panchayat president Asha Sanil, Kuttampuzha panchayat president Vijayamma Gopi, Panthapra colony tribal head Kuttan Gopalan and others will participate.District Collector Mohammed Y Safeerulla will welcome the gathering and ST Development director P Pukazhanthi will present the report.