KOCHI: Criminal proceedings have been initiated by Dubai police against five persons of Indian origin over alleged cyber crime and abuse on social media platforms targeting Kalyan Jewellers, according to a release from the company. The proceedings followed a directive in this regard from the Dubai Public Prosecution, it said.

Investigations by the Dubai police have confirmed one of the accused manipulated and circulated false social media posts giving the impression the gold jewellery sold by the brand was impure and fake.

The alleged defamatory posts went viral on social media platforms including WhatsApp groups. According to the posts, the UAE showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers had been sealed by the authorities and the owners arrested. The legal action follows a complaint by Kalyan Jewellers LLC before the Dubai Public Prosecution, said the release.