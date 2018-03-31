KOCHI: A young biker was killed and two of his friends who were riding pillion suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle in which they were travelling rammed a pillar of the Kochi Metro near Pathadipalam on Friday. The deceased is Rahul, 25, of Muttathukudiyil, South Kattapana. Though Rahul was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.Jyothi, 25, and Chinju, 20, who were riding pillion, have been admitted to the Surgical ICU and their condition is stated to be critical.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.45 am while the motorbike was proceeding towards Edappally side. "The vehicle was reportedly moving at a high speed when the incident occurred. As there were three persons bestride it, the rider must have lost control over the motorbike and ended up hitting the pillar," said the police.

The police said Rahul would have survived the accident if he had worn the helmet which he carried on the motorcycle. "According to the hospital authorities, Rahul died due to the internal bleeding in his head," the police said. While Jyothi is kept under observation for suspected neurological complications, Chinju has suffered head injury and fractures.The police handed over the body of the deceased to the family after the postmortem examination.