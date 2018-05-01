After a decade, firm pays Kerala MVD Rs 8.8 lakh as road tax

By Express News Service

KOCHI:In a rare turn of events, a well-known construction company registered their earth mover 10 years after purchasing the vehicle, under duress from the MVD. The department received Rs 8.8 lakh on Monday as road tax for the vehicle.Though the department seized the vehicle two months before from a construction site, the construction company was delaying the payment of the road tax and also of the registration of the vehicle with the MVD.

The vehicle was in our custody for the last two months. Though we issued a notice to the vehicle owners they delayed the registration process. With the department deciding to take stringent action, they paid the tax, said MVI George Thomas who seized the vehicle from the construction site.The department had seized two such vehicles from the construction site last year as well. People think MVD officers will not visit construction sites. But we are conducting raids every week at construction sites. Apart from these, we have also asked for vehicles details from construction companies, he said.