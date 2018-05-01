Kerala's Paravoor block panchayat creates 2.69 lakh MGNRES opportunities; Stands first in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Paravur block panchayat on Monday came first in providing 182 per cent of the labour budget to MGNREG scheme beneficiaries during the 2017-18 financial year in Ernakulam district. Among the families that bagged 100 working days under the scheme, Paravur is in the second place.

The block panchayat was able to create 2,69,601 labour opportunities, instead of the target of 1,48,335. The Paravur block also spent Rs 9 crore last year for MGNRES and provided work opportunities to 1,087 families for 100 days and for another 79 families over 150 days.

Labour was provided to the families in various sectors, including converting barren lands to agriculture fields, cleaning and dredging of canals, planting of saplings at various public spaces, compost pit construction at households, well recharging, construction of farm ponds under the Haritha Keralam Mission and hollow brick construction for beneficiaries of LIFE programme. A total of 31 nurseries have been set up at various places in the block panchayats with an aim to supply one lakh saplings on World Environment Day. Out of the total requirements, 75,457 saplings are already developed.

Among the panchayats, Chittatukara panchayat came first by providing 74,254 work days. A total of 431 families were provided with 100 days of work. The Vadakkekkara panchayat has completed some notable works, including the strengthening of the sides of NH 17 between Muthakunnam Bridge and Labour Junction.