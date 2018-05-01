Smart classes for 20 schools in Thrikkakara constituency of Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI:To enhance the academic standards of government and aided schools in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency, the classrooms of as many as 20 schools will be converted to high-tech ones.

P T Thomas MLA has disbursed money from his MLA fund to the schools under the 'High Tech Thrikkakara' programme, a brainchild of the MLA. Each smart classroom will have laptops, projection facilities, broadband connections and sound systems. The rooms will have shelves and locker facilities, apart from the regular power supply.

According to the office of the MLA, funds have been allotted to 20 schools and others will get it later. Besides, funds have been allotted to buy the required numbers of computers to Cardinal School, Thrikkakara, St Raphel School, Palarivattom, Darul Salam, Thammanam, St Reetha's School, Thammanam, St George's Higher Secondary School, Thammanam and SPY LP School, Thykoodam. The Edappally Government UP School and the Panampilly Nagar Government School will get funds for setting up public address systems and projectors. As part of the programme, the Thengode Government School will get a 35-seater school bus and two new classrooms.

Amounts have been granted from the MLA's fund for setting up cooking rooms for CKC School, Ponnurunni, St Joseph's UP School, Thoppil, Nazareth Ul Madraza School and Mar Athanasius School, Kakkanad.P T Thomas has sought cooperation from all sections of society to keep anti-social elements away from the premises of schools. "We should maintain vigil as anti-social elements will attempt to mislead students and to pollute the premises," he said.

A meeting of the Deputy Director of Education, DEOs, headmasters and functionaries of PTA was held at the Ponnurunni School the other day to review the implementation of the project. P T Thomas MLA said, so far a sum of Rs 78 lakh has been sanctioned from his MLA fund for the project. "We have identified 28 schools in the constituency to be upgraded. Of this, funds have been allotted to 20 schools", he added.