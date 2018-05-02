Dressing up for the weather

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Scorching hot. That’s the weather forecast for the day. Though it is that time of the year now, there seems to be no change in Malayalis’ dressing patterns. Women still wear bright or dark-coloured something with bling here and there. And for men, on the other hand, life doesn’t exactly revolve around clothes.

The reason: just the attitude. “Most people in Kerala give priority in how they look in clothes, preferably tighter ones. Comfort is secondary in this case,” said Diya John of Salt Studio. According to experts, one needs to wear comfortable loose-fitting clothes in lighter shades.

“If one wears tight clothes, he or she will sweat more,” said K Feroz, a dermatologist. “This will lead to heat and skin-related problems such as itching and fungal infections. It would be preferable if one wears cotton clothes. And, clothes in the darker shades absorb heat rays more making one sweat profusely.”

With increased campaigns about health during summer, more people are becoming aware of the need to wear the proper clothes for summer. Thanks to the ever-evolving fashion scene in Kochi, fashion designers and boutiques have been releasing summer collections for some time now. “The summer is more of pastels. People need to wear clothes with subtle colour tones,” said Diya.

Cotton and linen are the sought-out fabric in the season. “Linen is totally a summer thing. In my summer collection, linen clothes are the hotcakes,” said Diya.Catering to the summer trends, Mantra has released a subset collection ‘The Other O’, which is a collection of clothes made out of cotton. Also, Salt Studio opened a summer collection ‘Valley of Flowers’.