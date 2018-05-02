Home Cities Kochi

Dressing up for the weather

 Scorching hot. That’s the weather forecast for the day. Though it is that time of the year now, there seems to be no change in Malayalis’ dressing patterns. Women still wear bright or  dark-coloured

Published: 02nd May 2018 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: Scorching hot. That’s the weather forecast for the day. Though it is that time of the year now, there seems to be no change in Malayalis’ dressing patterns. Women still wear bright or  dark-coloured something with bling here and there. And for men, on the other hand, life doesn’t exactly revolve around clothes. 

The reason: just the attitude. “Most people in Kerala give priority in how they look in clothes, preferably tighter ones. Comfort is secondary in this case,” said Diya John of Salt Studio.  According to experts, one needs to wear comfortable loose-fitting clothes in lighter shades.

“If one wears tight clothes, he or she will sweat more,” said K Feroz, a dermatologist. “This will lead to heat and skin-related problems such as itching and fungal infections. It would be preferable if one wears cotton clothes. And, clothes in the darker shades absorb heat rays more making one sweat profusely.”  

With increased campaigns about health during summer,  more people are becoming aware of the need to wear the proper clothes for summer. Thanks to the ever-evolving fashion scene in Kochi, fashion designers and boutiques have been releasing summer collections for some time now. “The summer is more of pastels. People need to wear clothes with subtle colour tones,” said Diya.

Cotton and linen are the sought-out fabric in the season. “Linen is totally a summer thing. In my summer collection, linen clothes are the hotcakes,” said Diya.Catering to the summer trends, Mantra has released a subset collection ‘The Other O’, which is a collection of clothes made out of cotton. Also, Salt Studio opened a summer collection ‘Valley of Flowers’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Prasanth bags Kalasagar award

Kerala CPM unit seeks immediate relief for tribals in Kuttampuzha

Kochi: House destroyed in LPG cylinder explosion

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity