‘Hot’ drinks to quench your thirst 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The summer in Kochi began with mushrooming lassi shops quenching the thirst of many. But, they soon lost their sheen after hygiene issues popped up. And, the void was filled by exotic drinks.

‘Dragon fruit juice’, ‘Ring of Ferrero’ and ‘Alphonso Mango Juice’ are Kochi’s new hot favourites. Jackfruit juice, passion fruit juice and many other local varieties of fruit and vegetable juices too have takers. The juice counters witness brisk sales too.

“Most customers usually come from noon onwards. Evenings are the busiest. Fruit juices are in demand because it aids them to beat the heat. Many people come from far away places to have fruit meals and falooda,” said Bineesh who runs a juice shop at Kakkanad.

Keralite’s favourite ‘mooruvellam’ or buttermilk is also available for free at various locations in the city. Known to be a summer drink which also helps in digestion, buttermilk with seasoning and spices are available for free by various organisations. “A lot of shops have products which give an instant cooling effect. Though ice-cream based drinks are in demand, it is fruit juices that dominate the season. People growing calorie conscious is also one reason why fruit juices are preferred,” says Vishnu, a self-proclaimed foodie.

But, there is a flip side to it as well. “The use of unhygienic water is an issue. There is always the fear of catching some water-borne diseases. But, that doesn’t essentially stop one from catching up with the newest drink in town,” said Vishnu Warrier.