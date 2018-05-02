Shouting it through art

Theres Sudeep By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Priyanka Paul describes herself as a tired 19-year-old child whose mind is abuzz with ideas and rainbows and eager enthusiasm, who screams about oppressive system even when she sleep talks. When she started her Instagram account, Artwhoring, to showcase her art and writing, she saw it as a more confident version of herself.

Now with over 22,000 followers, the Malayali who has settled in Mumbai has made quite the name for herself. Her work deals with multiple social issues affecting her and her acquaintances to elaborate discussions on everyday things, including feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, menstruation and caste.

Currently pursuing Bachelors of Mass Media at St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, art to Priyanka is a form of Gandhi’s concept of Satyagraha. “It’s very mindful of consent and sometimes even has the power to drive or inspire change. It’s saying something without saying it,” she says.

According to her, the media contributes to skewed ideas of things and she hopes to change this. A guiding philosophy of her work is to never let her art be a product of appropriation. “To take away from another person’s account with there being no way that you could have gone through what they’ve been through, especially when these are opinions passed off as valid accounts, are largely uninformed and can be problematic,” says Priyanka.

About her recent work about caste, a rap/poem called “From The Margins”, she told Express, “There’s only academic study material and research and those are in the realm of intellectuals and the elite. Your average girl next door or others are never going to read those books.” Priyanka wanted to create something cool and contemporary enough that youngsters will be drawn to this extreme subject that will never be cool. “As a member of the Thiyya-Ezhava community which is traditionally claimed to be backward, I understood through stories from my grandmother and traditional school textbooks that history is written by those in power and they didn’t write a lot about my not-in-power forefathers,” she says.

The teenager’s goal of educating the youth of the country had to be well researched for it to be simplified but not watered down. For this particular piece on caste, she took two years consulting friends and educators to present the topic in a way that was even remotely right to her. She felt she had to make her perspective on the issue clear, as unlike most Indians with caste surnames, she doesn’t have one. “Surnames in themselves have always been very important proponents of caste,” she says.

Her two earlier projects relating to the farmers’ protest in Mumbai this year and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 have also received wide attention. The farmers’ rights project is an illustration of the poetry of Shri Krishna Kalamb, a farmer-poet who committed suicide in Vidarbha during the droughts. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill art is part of a larger project called ‘Public Art Project’ involving the distribution and sticking of stickers with the slogan “Tumhare paas maa hai, hamaare paas stigma hai” (you have a mother, we have stigma) in public spaces to spread awareness. An active member of the LGBTQ+ community, she says the slogan was created for the queer community but because it is themed on stigma, it can apply to any marginalised community.

“There’s no poem with the poster because it’s not my story to talk about. I’m apologising for the stigma we attach,” Priyanka says. She also sells t-shirts with art printed on it. It is delivered along with the sticker of the same print and a note about the bill and its effects, and instructions regarding the Public Art Project.

With ideas and ideators like herself, she hopes education about art, understanding of the impact and presence of art changes. In terms of the vision from her own art, she says, “I hope to make people think. The most I expect from my art is to start revolutions where we have more artists talking more freely and creating work about things we’re not creating work about.”