Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Prasanth bags Kalasagar award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Prasanth has won the Kalasagar Award for excellence in traditional arts. Among the 18 artists selected for the award are Ottamthullal artist Vechoor Remadevi, Chakyarkoothu performer Edanad Rajan Nambiar and Mohiniyattom artist Kalamandalam Rachitha Ravi.

No artist has been selected in the Bharathanatyam and Kuchupudi categories as the nominations did not comply with the stipulated norms. There were no nominations in the Panchavadyam - Edakka category.

The other artists selected for the awards are: Kalanilayam Unnikrishnan (Kathakali pattu), Kalamandalam Raman Namboodiri (Chenda), Kalamandalam Rajnarayanan (Maddalam), Kalamandalam Satheesan (Kathakali makeup), Kalamandalam Rajeev Nambiar (Mizhavu), Mattanoor Sreekanth (Thayambaka), Pallassana Murali Marar (Thimila), Sadanam Bharatharajan (Panchavadyam - Maddalam), Chalakkudy Ravi (thalam) and Varavoor Manikandan (Kombu).