Home Cities Kochi

Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Prasanth bags Kalasagar award

 Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Prasanth has won the Kalasagar Award for excellence in traditional arts.

Published: 03rd May 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Prasanth has won the Kalasagar Award for excellence in traditional arts. Among the 18 artists selected for the award are Ottamthullal artist Vechoor Remadevi, Chakyarkoothu performer Edanad Rajan Nambiar and Mohiniyattom artist Kalamandalam Rachitha Ravi.

No artist has been selected in the Bharathanatyam and Kuchupudi categories as the nominations did not comply with the stipulated norms. There were no nominations in the Panchavadyam - Edakka category.
The other artists selected for the awards are: Kalanilayam Unnikrishnan (Kathakali pattu), Kalamandalam Raman Namboodiri (Chenda), Kalamandalam Rajnarayanan (Maddalam), Kalamandalam Satheesan (Kathakali makeup), Kalamandalam Rajeev Nambiar (Mizhavu), Mattanoor Sreekanth (Thayambaka), Pallassana Murali Marar (Thimila), Sadanam Bharatharajan (Panchavadyam - Maddalam), Chalakkudy Ravi (thalam) and Varavoor Manikandan (Kombu). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalamandalam Prasanth Kalasagar Award Kathakali
More from this section

Kerala CPM unit seeks immediate relief for tribals in Kuttampuzha

Kochi: House destroyed in LPG cylinder explosion

Waterlogging: Mullassery canal slope to be corrected

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity