Kerala CPM unit seeks immediate relief for tribals in Kuttampuzha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A CPM delegation that visited tribal settlement colonies in Kuttampuzha panchayat has urged the government to deliver immediate relief to tribals. The 20-member delegation led by CPM district secretary P Rajeev included state committee members C N Mohanan, Gopi Kottamurikkal, district leaders and tribal community leaders. The delegation visited 1,325 houses and interacted with 4,432 members of the community.Expressing concern over the deplorable living conditions of tribals, Rajeev said funds allocated by the state government and local bodies are not being effectively utilised.