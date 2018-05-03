Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC orders inquiry against Kanayannur tahsildar

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court has ordered a preliminary inquiry into the conspiracy allegations levelled against Kanayannur tahsildar Vrinda Devi.

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 02:34 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court has ordered a preliminary inquiry into the conspiracy allegations levelled against Kanayannur tahsildar Vrinda Devi. Special Judge (Vigilance) B Kalam Pasha ordered the inquiry on a petition filed by Kishor P V of Edappally. 

It was alleged Vrinda Devi conspired with a few persons to help them sell government land. The petitioner submitted the other accused in the case conspired with the tahsildar for obtaining undue pecuniary advantage by selling government land. “Due to the influence of the accused, the government machinery did not perform its duty,” the petitioner alleged.  

