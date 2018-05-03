Kochi: House destroyed in LPG cylinder explosion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A house at Tripunithura was destroyed the other day in an LPG cylinder explosion. None was hurt. Police officers said the cylinder exploded around 4 pm at the residence of Jiju Joseph, a painter.

The kitchen, a bedroom and the work area of the house were badly damaged in the explosion. Jiju’s wife Jansy was washing clothes a few yards away from the house when the cylinder exploded. The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, said police officers. A team of BPCL visited the spot and are investigating the matter.