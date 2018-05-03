Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: House destroyed in LPG cylinder explosion

A house at Tripunithura was destroyed the other day in an LPG cylinder explosion. None was hurt. Police officers said the cylinder exploded around 4 pm at the residence of Jiju Joseph, a painter. 

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image of fire used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A house at Tripunithura was destroyed the other day in an LPG cylinder explosion. None was hurt. Police officers said the cylinder exploded around 4 pm at the residence of Jiju Joseph, a painter. 
The kitchen, a bedroom and the work area of the house were badly damaged in the explosion. Jiju’s wife Jansy was washing clothes a few yards away from the house when the cylinder exploded. The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, said police officers. A team of BPCL visited the spot and are investigating the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
explosion
More from this section

Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Prasanth bags Kalasagar award

Kerala CPM unit seeks immediate relief for tribals in Kuttampuzha

Waterlogging: Mullassery canal slope to be corrected

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity