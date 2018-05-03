Suspended Ro-Ro service to resume soon in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The newly launched Ro-Ro vessel whose service was suspended by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) barely 24 hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated it, will start operations soon. Though the KSINC put a signboard saying the service will resume only after May 10, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla has promised to take measures to resume the service as early as possible. The District Collector convened the meeting of stakeholders as per the direction of the state government. The stakeholders, including KSINC, Port Trust, Kochi Corporation and Cochin Shipyard, attended the meeting.

Though the KSINC has cited lack of documents and experience of drivers for the vessel forcing them to suspend the service, the agencies informed the Collector the vessel has all the mandatory safety certificates and insurance documents to run the vessel. "The survey certificate has validity till May 6 while the certificate of registry is valid until June 15 2022 . The annual insurance validity expires only on June 22 and the Cochin Port Trust has issued a licence for operation based on the survey certificate," the agencies informed.

During the meeting, the KSINC official informed the staff didn't get sufficient training to operate the newly constructed vessel. "The MoU between the Corporation and the KSINC was signed on April 25, but the inauguration took place on April 28. Only mock training was received on April 27 to run the vessel. This was not enough for operating the advanced vessel. This was also informed to the Mayor," said an officer with KSINC.

Meanwhile, the Collector directed the Department of Ports to inspect the issues raised by the operators with regard to mooring of the vessels. "The Corporation has assured that ticket counters and barricades will be constructed at two jetties within five days. A meeting of all the stakeholders will be convened on May 5 and based on the report the date of resuming the service will be announced," said the District Collector.

Meanwhile, the Opposition blockaded Mayor Soumini Jain demanding immediate resumption of Ro-Ro service on the Fort Kochi – Vypeen route and to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.

"This was an example of irresponsible attitude shown by the Corporation. The Mayor is responsible for this," said the Opposition while staging a sit-in protest against the suspension of Ro-Ro service.

Later, the councillors called off the siege after the Mayor agreed to convene an emergency council meeting.