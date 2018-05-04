Home Cities Kochi

Catching ’em young to change the tide

For Zabna A B, conserving rivers is a vocation and to attain her goal, she has brought out an illustrated series to reach out to kids and sensitise them

Published: 04th May 2018 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Jeena Jayaraman
Express News Service

KOCHI: Environment conservation has always been the catchphrase for Zabna A B, a native of Wayanad. She quit her successful career as a journalist with a leading media house for contributing to the environment’s cause. She was influenced by interactions with people she met during the course of her career, who took efforts to uphold a simple living and the environment. The possibility of becoming instrumental to better one’s surrounding made her think about taking up the conservation efforts. 

Later, she joined River Research Centre, an NGO started by the late environmentalist Latha Ananda, as a coordinator for the Schools for River project, which involves children with the environment and river conservation initiatives. She has also brought out a series of info booklets on rivers for children.
“My experience made me realise children and youth hold the key to the upkeep of our surroundings,” she told Express. “They have innovative ideas and are more forthcoming than adults.”

Her work focuses mainly on the Chalakudy River and its basin. They conduct river walks to sensitise children about the issues faced by the river and take up riparian planting to invigorate the dying river ecosystem. It was while conducting camps and presentations for children that Zabna felt the need to have a printed material on rivers which can interest children. Hence, was born her three-booklet series in Malayalam on rivers and its ecosystem - Puzhakal Ozhukum Vazhikal. The books are colourfully illustrated and tell the story of a river from its origin to the point it flows out into the sea. 

“I did not want the booklets to be preachy. Yet, it had to convey the immediate need to conserve rivers and it had to appeal to kids. Hence, the story line and the vibrant colours,” she said. The books also have info boxes on the flora and fauna around rivers, dynamics of the river flow, information on world rivers, info bites on topography and even history. 

The first booklet subtitled Ozhukunna puzha talks about a class of 15-year-olds who go for a river camp with their science teacher, who is also an avid environmentalist. It speaks of the joy of discovering a free-flowing river, the natural beauty surrounding it and the need to conserve it. In the second booklet titled Ozhukenda puzha, the same class, during their summer vacation, heads to have a close look at the river in its mid-stream and how humans depend on it as a source of generating income through farming, fishing and transportation.

The final part titled Ozhukette puzha fast-forwards to a time when the same  students are young adults and starting their careers. They come together to have a look at the same river that gave them so much joy as children. Now, it has been reduced to a polluted, sluggish body, its flow reduced due to dams and incessant sand mining. The book ends with the students pledging to contribute in their own ways to conserve the river.Zabna says the efforts to pen the booklets were relentless and it took about two and a half years to finish it. 

“I had to look through a wide variety of materials. I had also rewrote the story line a couple of times. Latha gave me perspective on the content of each chapter. It also took a lot of brainstorming with the other members at RRC,” she said.However, the biggest support came from the home front, she says. Her journalist husband Sharat was actively involved in the making of the booklets. “He made the content crisp and have always been a constant support and a critic as well,” she said.Zabna plans to use her booklets in school camps and is also mulling an English version. She is also hopeful that gradually the booklets will get incorporated in the mainstream school syllabus. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

IAS aspirant? Kochi beckons you

Good placements for Model Engineering College students

Panel yet to submit report on collapse of under construction building in Kochi

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity