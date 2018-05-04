Eranakulam district police chief told to book cop over illegal detention of college student

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Thursday directed cops to register a case against a police officer who illegally detained a college student in the Muvattupuzha police station and prevented her from appearing in a PSC examination.

The order by KSHRC acting chairperson P Mohanadas directed the Ernakulam Rural district police chief to book Rajesh, a senior civil police officer with the Muvattupuzha police station for the July 15, 2017, incident.

The officer had allegedly detained the woman, a native of Pandappilly in Muvattupuzha, at the station for several hours. The petitioner, a student of Newman College, Thodupuzha, and her mother were summoned in connection with a dispute over the construction of a public toilet complex near their residence.

Though the station house officer had directed to let the women go after signing the petition register, the complainant refused to sign citing discrepancies in the matter recorded in it. Rajesh, did not let her leave without signing the register though she produced her hall ticket to appear for a PSC examination in Thrissur the same day.

Though an earlier investigation by the Muvattupuzha DySP had sought to exonerate Rajesh, an independent investigation by KSHRC found he committed a severe lapse. It found the complainant was denied the opportunity to record her dissent in the petition register.

It also found she could have attended the examination had Rajesh released her by 11 am. Rajesh’s act had indeed cost the complainant an opportunity of employment, the KSHRC observed.The order also stated the complainant can also initiate legal proceedings against Rajesh through a civil court.