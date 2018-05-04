Eranakulam district tourism council to launch daily tour package

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A daily tour package to Bhuthathankettu-Thattekad from Kochi will be launched jointly by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Kerala City Tour. It offers a visit to the Bhoothathankettu Dam, including boating trip, Old Bhoothathankettu, trekking at Bhoothathankettu and Thattekad Bird Sanctuary. The package which costs Rs 950 per person has traditional Kerala lunch, boating charges, entry tickets and services of the tourist guide thrown in.

The tourists will be ferried in air-conditioned coaches. The bus which will set off from Kochi at 7 am is scheduled to reach Bhoothathankettu at 9.30 am and Thattekadu bird sanctuary at 2.30 pm before getting back by 7 pm.Online bookings can be made by logging into www.keralacitytour.com or phoning 8893998888/0484-2367334.