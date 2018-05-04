Frequent commuters of Kochi Metro to be feted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The most frequent commuters of the Kochi Metro will be awarded the 'Shresta Sanchari Puraskaram' on Friday as part of Kochi Public Transport Day. The Centre for Public Policy Research has constituted the award, which will be awarded at a function. The Kochi Public Transport Day, which will be observed on the first Friday of every month, aims at promoting public transport among commuters.

The day will be dotted with several activities and events, starting with District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla using public transport to reach his office from his official residence. The Collector's commute will comprise a cycle ride from the camp office to reach Maharaja's College Metro Station at 9 am, a Metro ride till Kaloor and finally, a public bus from Kaloor to the collectorate.