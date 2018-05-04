Hoop of Hope for charity to be held today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Hoop of Hope’, a three-on-three basketball tournament organised by the Rotary Club of Cochin Lands End, will be held at the Toc H Public School basketball indoor hall at Vyttila on Saturday.

The proceeds from the match will go to Cancure Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation for cancer cure.

The three-on-three format is becoming popular all over the world and attracts several fans in the state as well. In the mini version of the game, each team consists of three players and one substitute. The game is played on half-court with one basket.

Every successful shot inside the arc is awarded one point and the ones from behind the arc get two points. The first team that scores 21 points or the team with the highest score at the end of 10 minutes will be declared the winner. The tournament will be held in two sections -- one for the Rotary Clubs and another for the corporates. Winners will receive a cash award of Rs 10,000 and runners-up will get a purse of Rs 5,000. Registration fee is Rs 3,000 per team.

As part of the promotion of the game, the Cochin Lands End will honour Leelamma Santhosh, former international basketball player and captain of the Indian national basketball team, by giving her a membership to the Rotary Club.Team Rebound, a charitable organisation formed by former basketball players, is the technical partner for the tournament. Cancure Foundation, a charitable body formed to create awareness of cancer and early detection of the disease, is the charity partner.