Kerala government all set to reopen three khadi mills in Eranakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its second-year anniversary celebrations, the state government has decided to reopen three khadi spinning mills in the district that were forced to shut down in the 1990s. The arrangement for the reopening has been completed in coordination with the corresponding district panchayats, the Khadi Village and Industries Board.

The three mills are at Veettoor in Mazhuvannoor panchayat, Kutta in Puthenkurishu panchayat and Pinarmunda in Kunnathunad panchayat, and will employ 75 Scheduled Caste women. "Women over 18 years and willing to work are being given training. They will be paid `350 per day. They will also be eligible for other entitlements. Reopening these mills will infuse fresh energy into the khadi industry of the state," said K K Chandini, project officer, district Khadi Village and Industries Board.

She said the older mills, each measuring around 2,000 sq ft are being refurbished using the district panchayat fund and a total amount of `38,12,500 has been allocated for the project. The mills will start functioning by the end of the month. The district hosts 17 spinning mills and seven weaving centres, employing about 320 people. The district has produced khadi products worth over `2.5 crore in the past two years.