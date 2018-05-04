Home Cities Kochi

Move to impose parking fee at Eranakulam district headquarters draws flak

The district administration’s move to impose a parking fee from people who visit various offices at the Civil Station has drawn flak from several quarters.

Published: 04th May 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

A Kudumbashree worker arguing with motorists who reached the Civil Station on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

The district administration’s move to impose a parking fee from people who visit various offices at the Civil Station has drawn flak from several quarters. Though the district administration’s move was to resist illegal parking inside the Civil Station compound, many criticised the move, citing it is against the democratic set up.

“It is not legal and it is against the democratic set up,” said Dhanuraj Subhash Chandran, an RTI activist, through his Facebook post. It was last week the district administration imposed  parking fees for vehicles and entrusted the Kudumbashree with collecting the levy. No fee is levied for the first hour. For vehicles that are parked for more than one hour, the fee is `5 for two-wheelers and `10 for the three-wheelers.

It is `10 and `100 for four-wheelers and minibus respectively. “At present, no government offices in the state can deliver the services within one hour. The public will have to spend a day at these government offices to get a service. So the one hour ‘free’ system will not benefit the public at all. Government offices should not impose such kind of a system,” said a retired teacher who visited the Civil Station last week.
Earlier, the Youth Congress too had staged a protest inside the Civil Station against the new parking fee policy.

However, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said the new move was taken to reduce illegal parking inside the Civil Station compound. “We imposed a penalty on a vehicle owner for parking the vehicle in the Civil Station compound during night time. In another incident, we imposed a penalty on a person who parked his vehicle when he paid a visit to his work site near the Civil Station premises.

If things are going like this, we cannot allow the public place to be misused. A minimum fee is imposed for the common man. If we need to reduce any charges for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, that too will be considered,” said the Collector when asked about the new parking policy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Civil Station Eranakulam district headquarters parking fee

Comments

More from this section

Eranakulam district tourism council to launch daily tour package

Eranakulam district police chief told to book cop over illegal detention of college student

Petition seeks construction of cycle ramps in Eranakulam

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity