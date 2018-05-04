Move to impose parking fee at Eranakulam district headquarters draws flak

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

The district administration’s move to impose a parking fee from people who visit various offices at the Civil Station has drawn flak from several quarters. Though the district administration’s move was to resist illegal parking inside the Civil Station compound, many criticised the move, citing it is against the democratic set up.

“It is not legal and it is against the democratic set up,” said Dhanuraj Subhash Chandran, an RTI activist, through his Facebook post. It was last week the district administration imposed parking fees for vehicles and entrusted the Kudumbashree with collecting the levy. No fee is levied for the first hour. For vehicles that are parked for more than one hour, the fee is `5 for two-wheelers and `10 for the three-wheelers.

It is `10 and `100 for four-wheelers and minibus respectively. “At present, no government offices in the state can deliver the services within one hour. The public will have to spend a day at these government offices to get a service. So the one hour ‘free’ system will not benefit the public at all. Government offices should not impose such kind of a system,” said a retired teacher who visited the Civil Station last week.

Earlier, the Youth Congress too had staged a protest inside the Civil Station against the new parking fee policy.

However, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said the new move was taken to reduce illegal parking inside the Civil Station compound. “We imposed a penalty on a vehicle owner for parking the vehicle in the Civil Station compound during night time. In another incident, we imposed a penalty on a person who parked his vehicle when he paid a visit to his work site near the Civil Station premises.

If things are going like this, we cannot allow the public place to be misused. A minimum fee is imposed for the common man. If we need to reduce any charges for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, that too will be considered,” said the Collector when asked about the new parking policy.