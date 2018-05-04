Home Cities Kochi

Now, Kochi Corporation's SOS to Navy on resumption of Ro-Ro

Though the Corporation is yet to get an official confirmation from the Navy brass, it is convinced the request will indeed be granted by the Navy.

Published: 04th May 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:07 AM

The Ro-Ro vessel berthed at Fort Kochi following technical glitches on Sunday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a fresh bid to get the unceremoniously suspended Roll-on, Roll-off (Ro- Ro) service back on track, the Corporation has now approached the Navy for assistance in running the service till the time the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) imparts the necessary training to the drivers in this regard. Though the Corporation is yet to get an official confirmation from the Navy brass, it is convinced the request will indeed be granted by the Navy.

"Since the KSINC has no trained drivers to operate the vessels, we have no option other than this to end the impasse. So, we sought the Navy's help," Mayor Soumini Jain told Express According to the Mayor, the Naval officers are expected to visit the Ro-Ro vessel for inspection. "Though they haven't responded officially to our communication, the Navy officers will visit the vessels for carrying out inspections. Since they have trained and expert drivers for operating the vessel, manning the Corporation's vessels may not be a tall task.

We hope the current impasse will end within a couple days," Jain said. She said the Ro-Ro service had to be suspended since the KSINC failed to provide expert drivers. "It was the KSINC which promised us they have the resources to operate the Ro-Ro vessels and the MoU was signed on the basis of this. But after the inauguration they suspended the service without even showing the courtesy to inform those concerned," said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, District Collector K Muhammed Y Safeerulla is also initiating steps to resolve the issues over the Ro-Ro service. As part of this, the Collector will convene a meeting of the stakeholders on Saturday. "Based on the opinion of the agencies, the Collector will take steps to resolve the issue. He also directed the Corporation to complete the construction of ticket counters and barricades at two jetties within five days," said an officer with the district administration.

