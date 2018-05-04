Home Cities Kochi

Petition seeks construction of cycle ramps in Eranakulam

The Pedal Force Welfare Association submitted a petition with District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla on Thursday seeking the construction of cycle ramps to boost cycling.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Pedal Force Welfare Association submitted a petition with District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla on Thursday seeking the construction of cycle ramps to boost cycling as a mode of transportation.

The association had recently conducted a signature collection drive seeking the construction of cycle ramps along the road. The collected signatures were submitted with the petition.  Functionaries of the Udayamperoor-based association said cycling was a green way of transport, which not only helped in curbing pollution but also reduced fuel consumption which would boost the state’s and country’s economy.

“Cycle ramps or green roads can be constructed by restructuring medians that are more than three m wide. There will be no need to acquire any land for the purpose. For starters, a green road can be built inside the median on the Seaport-Airport Road from Karingachira to the collectorate by increasing the width of the median to three metres,” they said.
 

