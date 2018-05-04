Home Cities Kochi

‘Soukhyam’ medical camp on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking off from where the ‘Soukhyam’ super speciality medical camp organised  by Hibi Eden MLA had left off last year, the organisers are all geared up for ‘Soukyam 2018’ which gets under way at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Sunday. The programme launched by the MLA with the backing of the IMA’s Cochin chapter will have dedicated service of over 300 specialised doctors from 26 different hospitals across the state. 

“So far we have received registration of over 2,000 people and we hope the number will reach around 10,000 in the coming days. The initiative is aimed at providing advanced treatment for indigent patients in the district. In the last four years we could provide advanced treatment to over 50,000 people, “ said Hibi.
Soukyam will offer treatment for a host of ailments, including  cardiac, opthalmic, oncological and dental problems. Ayurvedic counters will also be set up for those who prefer them. Follow-up  treatment will also be provided at the camp. Diet counters will also be set up to regulate the growing diet problems plaguing children.

A spot registration facility for those unable to attend the pre-registration camp will be arranged at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium . The pre-registration for the camp will be carried out by the hospital authorities concerned and the Kudumbashree workers. 

