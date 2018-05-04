SSLC result: Ernakulam on top with 99.12 percent pass

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The SSLC results which were declared by Education Minister C Raveendranath on Thursday brought cheers and pride to Ernakulam, as the district topped with a pass percentage of 99.12.

In the revenue district comprising Aluva, Ernakulam, Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha, 1,179 students in Aluva obtained A+ in all subjects.Ernakulam came second with 678 students followed by Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha with 450 and 414 students, respectively.

Of the 33,074 students who appeared for the SSLC examination from Ernakulam, 32,784 became eligible for higher studies. They include students of 201 schools in the revenue district.