Home Cities Kochi

SSLC result: Ernakulam on top with 99.12 percent pass

The SSLC results which were declared by Education Minister C Raveendranath on Thursday brought cheers and pride to Ernakulam, as the district topped with a pass percentage of 99.12. 

Published: 04th May 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The SSLC results which were declared by Education Minister C Raveendranath on Thursday brought cheers and pride to Ernakulam, as the district topped with a pass percentage of 99.12.

 In the revenue district comprising Aluva, Ernakulam, Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha, 1,179 students in Aluva obtained A+ in all subjects.Ernakulam came second with 678 students followed by Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha with 450 and 414 students, respectively.

Of the 33,074 students who appeared for the SSLC examination from Ernakulam, 32,784 became eligible for higher studies. They include students of 201 schools in the revenue district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SSLC result

Comments

More from this section

Cricket community to celebrate birth centenary of Kelappan Thampuran, the father of limited-overs game

Kerala government all set to reopen three khadi mills in Eranakulam district

Frequent commuters of Kochi Metro to be feted

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity