The lord of the rings

KOCHI: Everyone likes to do something unique and interesting. Rajagopal is one such person who has always done something different. The puzzle ring being his latest invention. The highlight of this ring is, it is divided into four-band layers and once it is dismantled it is difficult to put it back together. Not all puzzle rings are made the same. Some trial and error are expected. One such ring he has crafted for actor Mohanlal based on the concept of his upcoming film Odiyan.

A jewellery designer by profession, Rajagopal’s expertise is reflected in his works which are unique in style and appearance. Be it making a headgear for the gods and goddesses or crafting sculptures, he does it with panache. The 44-year-old recently completed a headgear for the statue of Lord Krishna in Guruvayoor temple. What makes this work special is that it has been done without measuring the head of the idol.

He says, “As the statue couldn’t be moved from the temple, I only had the option to see the sculpture and make the headgear. But after this work, I was happy as the measurement of the headgear proved to be correct.”Similarly, he thought of making a puzzle ring, but with a unique concept. At the back of the ring, there is a mantra. If one takes a close look at the ring, one can see two animals on each edge. Once the ring is fixed, it becomes complete. For some people, they will have a curiosity to put it back to its original shape, he says.

“What I saw in actor Mohanlal was the ability to respect art. When I presented the ring to him, he was very curious to put it back together,” says the master craftsman. He has made four rings which have four-layered bands and also a seven-layered band ring. Besides making creative rings of this sort, he is an expert at hand-crafted vintage watches. He did one such piece some 15 years ago and gifted it to a princess of the Travancore royal family.

Rajagopal says, “I make things in which I can tag my name and so I always like to experiment with things. Besides making sculptures and rings, I also make customised objects. I think now I have reached a position where I can try my luck in all kinds of jewellery designing.” Though being a jewellery designer and artist, Rajagopal also runs an orphanage ‘Shanthimandiram’, which has 102 inmates. People who are mentally challenged are also under his care and he takes them to the mental health hospital at Peroorkada every Saturday for treatment.

A travel enthusiast, he says, “I have visited many places since my childhood days. What I liked during those travels were the sculptures, especially at the Chidambaram temple which has some of the best bronze image representations of Lord Shiva. I belong to the Viswakarma family and belong to the last clan who makes jewellery and ornaments. I believe that however creative my designs may be, it is not that great when compared to the sculptures in these temples.”