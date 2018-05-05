Good placements for Model Engineering College students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when engineering graduates are finding it hard to get good placements, Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakkara, has hosted placement drives for prestigious firms such as Adobe, Accolite, Deloitte, Oracle, Ittiam, Cypress Semiconductor, Ansys, Synopsys, Bosch and Factset among others this year. Rupali Sharma, head HR of redBus, one of the recruiters, praised the institution saying, “MEC never disappoints.”

This year also, the institution clinched record annual pay packages - Rs 34 lakh per annum for a student by Microsoft and a Rs16-lakh package by Ansys, a release said here. The average pay package also witnessed a significant hike, standing now at Rs 7 lakh for product-oriented firms, and Rs 4.5 lakh for service-oriented firms.

The number of MECians with Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) is remarkably high, having proven their mettle in national- level competitions (First Prize in Bosch Hackathon, third prize in Deloitte Maverick-2017 and Runners-up in Deloitte Techno Utsav 2018 to mention a few) and international conferences such as FOSSASIA Summit 2018. MEC is the first college in Kerala to have installed a 30-kW rooftop solar plant which is capable of generating 40,000 units per annum.