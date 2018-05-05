Home Cities Kochi

Good placements for Model Engineering College students

This year also, the institution clinched record annual pay packages - Rs 34 lakh per annum for a student by Microsoft and a Rs16-lakh package by Ansys, a release said here.

Published: 05th May 2018 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  At a time when engineering graduates are finding it hard to get good placements, Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakkara, has hosted placement drives for prestigious firms such as Adobe, Accolite, Deloitte, Oracle, Ittiam, Cypress Semiconductor, Ansys, Synopsys, Bosch and Factset among others this year. Rupali Sharma, head HR of redBus, one of the recruiters, praised the institution saying, “MEC never disappoints.”

This year also, the institution clinched record annual pay packages - Rs 34 lakh per annum for a student by Microsoft and a Rs16-lakh package by Ansys, a release said here. The average pay package also witnessed a significant hike, standing now at Rs 7 lakh for product-oriented firms, and Rs 4.5 lakh for service-oriented firms.

The number of MECians with Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) is remarkably high, having proven their mettle in national- level competitions (First Prize in Bosch Hackathon, third prize in Deloitte Maverick-2017 and Runners-up in Deloitte Techno Utsav 2018 to mention a few) and international conferences such as FOSSASIA Summit 2018. MEC is the first college in Kerala to have installed a 30-kW rooftop solar plant which is capable of generating 40,000 units per annum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Engineering

Comments

More from this section

IAS aspirant? Kochi beckons you

Panel yet to submit report on collapse of under construction building in Kochi

‘Women’s uplift hinges on gender neutral policies’

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity