Panel yet to submit report on collapse of under construction building in Kochi

Now, over a fortnight on since the incident, the committee has not prepared a report and it is also learnt the six-member panel sought additional time from the Collector to submit the report.

Published: 05th May 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Red soil being filled in the area where the building structure collapsed in Kaloor to ensure that the nearby building don’t face any problem | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the District Collector directing the Procedural Committee probing the collapse of an under construction building at Kaloor last month, to submit a detailed report within a week of the incident, the committee is apparently dragging its heels on the issue. Now, over a fortnight on since the incident, the committee has not prepared a report and it is also learnt the six-member panel sought additional time from the Collector to submit the report.

“The committee is mainly probing two angles. The major one pertains to how the accident occurred and the second one relates to whether the site is suited for continuing the construction work. Since the committee has sought one more week, the report will be submitted to the district administration only after one week. The crucial decisions regarding the building policy on the Metro stretch will be taken on the basis of the report. Since the report needs to be submitted to the state government further deliberations and studies need to be carried out,” said a source with the district administration.

It was on April 21 Collector K Muhammad Y Safeerulla set up the Procedural Committee to ascertain the real cause of the accident. The six-member team comprises Disaster Management Deputy Collector P D Sheela Devi, Senior Town Planner P R Ushakumari, geologist Krishnendu, PWD executive engineer Rejeena Beevi, emeritus professor Babu T Jose and structural engineering expert Anil Joseph. The 12-storeyed under construction building had collapsed on April 19.

“The committee looked into whether the company had indeed followed due procedures while carrying out the construction and the land was suitable for the construction of a high-rise building,” said the source.

