An Ode to Fragile Lives

Steni Simon

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is said that talent lies in every person in spite of the deformities or disabilities one may have. This talent is often neglected by those who are physically fit or not prone to such disorders. They often look upon these people with sympathy instead of giving them support. To create awareness about the brittle disease, Saahil Sunil has brought out short film ‘Wings of Desire’ which is about a child dealing with Osteogenesis imperfecta. She finds herself overprotected by her loved ones and finally tries to nurture her interest in music in spite of the defects.

Osteogenesis imperfecta or brittle bone disease forms the backdrop of this short film. In this disease, the bone becomes brittle and weak and often gets fractured. The film deals with the suffocation and frustration forming the primary outcome of restriction and overprotection emanating from Osteogenesis imperfecta.

There are many people in Kerala who are affected by this disease but they lack support.

They are confined to the wheelchair but are talented in all aspects. “This is the first time I am directing a short film,” said Saahil Sunil, the director. “I have made this film with the intention of creating an awareness that there are many children suffering from this disease but they need support instead of sympathy. They should be made independent which can be only be done with the support of their parents.”

This is 22-minute long short film was released on Wishbone Day to create global awareness for Osteogenesis imperfecta. These talented yet unsung people with restricted mobility also have an immense vitality to fly beyond the clouds. The film is scripted by Sujay Kumar and produced by Bobby Joseph and Senthil Subramaniam. The lead role is played by Janaki Menon, the child actress who featured in ‘Malgudi Days’ and the recipient of the Kerala state award.

The film starts with a statement by MP and actor Suresh Gopi. The film opens with a child who has been affected by the brittle bone disorder. If one thinks of lifting the child or hugging them tightly it’s not joy but pain the child experiences. Their bones may crack. And if one is not able to hug the child tightly, it pains their loved ones. Similarly, it pains the child who is deprived of such a warm embrace. Children with this disorder have no proper infancy and never gets the joy of childhood.

In the film, the main protagonist, Sandra, suffers from fractures at the beginning and soon her family comes across the truth that she is suffering from the brittle bone disease. Soon her world changes as she faces the reality that she will never be able to live her life like normal children. But she never loses hope and starts learning music. The film ends with her giving an audition for a song. Saahil Sunil plans to do another short film based on social issues and creating awareness about health disorders.