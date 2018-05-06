Home Cities Kochi

CBI takes over probe into Kerala woman’s murder

The CBI has taken over the probe in a case related to the murder of a 75-year-old woman at her residence in Kakkayamchal near Cherupuzha, Kannur, in 2012.

By Express News Service

The CBI took over the case following a directive from the Kerala High Court.The CBI’s Special Crime Branch Unit filed the FIR in the case before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday evening. Manoj B M, Inspector with the CBI in Thiruvananthapuram, will be probing the case.

Offences under section 457, 394 and 302 of IPC for housebreaking, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery and murder have been charged in the FIR.
Mariakutty, who was staying alone in her house at Kakkayamchal, was found murdered on March 5, 2012.

The case, initially registered at the Peringome police station, was later taken over by the Crime Branch. However, blaming improper investigation by the local police and the Crime Branch, the relatives of the victim and local residents approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive for CBI probe.

The petitioners claimed even six years after the murder took place, the investigation failed to make any headway. Also, the police probe resulted in the missing of some vital evidence in the case, including the CCTV camera footage recovered from the crime spot, the plea stated.

The petitioners submitted, though the crime was suspected to committed for robbery as Mariakutty possessed gold ornaments and money, it could be done only by someone who knew the locality very well.
The local residents had also formed a panel demanding a proper investigation in the case.

