Kochi Corporation may nix MoU inked with KSINC; Council witnesses high drama

KOCHI: The unexpected anti-climax which led to the suspension of the Roll-on, Roll-off(Ro-Ro)service on the Fort Kochi and Vypeen route could well result in the Corporation striking down the MoU signed with the state-run Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC) for operating the service.

The likelihood of the civic body going in for the drastic move emerged when Mayor Soumini Jain dropped clear hints in this regard at the special council convened to discuss the continuing impasse over resuming the service.

High drama was also witnessed at the council after the Mayor turned down the Opposition's request to tender an unreserved apology over the Ro-Ro fiasco. Jain said instead the KSINC should apologise for the same.

This prompted the Opposition to hold the Mayor captive for a while. Though she tried to proceed towards her official vehicle, the Opposition blocked the Mayor. With things threatening to get out of the hand, the Corporation authorities called up the Central police station.

A minor scuffle ensued as the police tried to clear the way for the Mayor. Jain was admitted to a private hospital here after she complained of unease while Opposition councillors V P Chandran and Benedict Fernandes were admitted to the General Hospital.

" The KSINC has sought additional time from the District Collector to provide training to the drivers for manning the Ro-Ro vessel. The KSINC authorities informed the Collector they will announce the scheduled date for resuming the service on May 8. So we will wait until May 9 and if the agency fails to resume the service by then, the Corporation will take explore other options to resume the service," the Mayor told the council.

Jain also said the Corporation will urge the Chief Secretary for a probe into the KSINC's unilateral decision to suspend the service. " The KSINC has duped the Corporation since the service was stopped without informing the civic body.

The MoU inked with the KSINC clearly states the agency is responsible for conducting the service. If they had any issue with the operation of the service they should have informed the Corporation prior to the inauguration. Otherwise, I will not have offered the people of western Kochi a free ride on the vessel for two days," the Mayor said, assailing the KSINC.

As the proceedings started, the Opposition sought a probe by an outside agency into the omissions which may have occurred in the service. "The Mayor should resign from the post until the probe gets over. The Corporation took the city's denizens for a ride.

The Mayor misled the Chief Minister and others on the safety documents of the vessels and imperiled lives by giving the nod for the service. She should tender a full apology to Kochiites over the lackadaisical attitude which led to the suspension of the service," said K J Antony Opposition leader.

Earlier, leaving the Corporation red-faced, the KSINC suspended the Ro-Ro service barely 24 hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated it on April 28.