Composing a new symphony of opportunities

Gayathri Krishnan and Aparna H J By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Music is a piece of art that travels through the ear and straight to the heart, says the director of one of the popular live music community, Smule Tharang, Prasad McCoy.

Prasad and three of his friends started a company, Tarang Entertainments, with the motive to encourage and motivate people who end up unnoticed despite their talents. The Smule app has played an important role in identifying these obscure talents.

In order to reward the virtual singers, actors who became popular through short films and dubsmash and photographs, they conducted the Tarang Social Media Awards on December 17, 2017.

About 700 to 800 smuleans participated in the audition and among them, they shortlisted the winners. Awards were given to numerous talents including best actor/actress, singers, dancers, music video, most viral video and best mobile photography. The singers from the Smule Tharang community were judged by well-known playback singer and music director Sarath and Sujatha Mohan. More than ,200 people gathered in the award ceremony.

The Smule Tharang event held prior to social media awards, on July 23, 2017 in Kochi, which comprised of more than 300 Kerala and Tamil Nadu singers was a major crowd puller.

As a passionate entrepreneur, singer and marketing analyst Prasad is the brand ambassador of the Smule company in India. As an ambassador, his goal is to create a live platform for the budding talents where their opportunities can be recognised. "The people who garner social media attention get chances in playback singing in both Malayalam and Tamil. It is my interest area so I spend about 3 to 4 hours to make this community a great success and along with this, I get a lot of support from music directors like Rahul Raj and D Imman. The intention of my venture is to bring out the real talents who may go unrecognised otherwise, " said Prasad to Express.

"The progress I can bring to this community is widening opportunities. There are about 3 lakh members actively engaged in Smule Tharang. We plan to develop few other communities along with Smule Tharang and plan to build up an official music band,” he said.

Tharang Entertainment has decided to organise their second social media award in December 2018.