Designs for the festival season

By Express News Service

KOCHI:It is a season of festivals and boutiques in the city are leaving no stone unturned to add glam and glitz. And, designer

Neethu Retheesh, who owns the Kerala Queen boutique, has come out with a collection of designer sari blouses and gowns. For the season, her focus is on hand embroidery, like zardosi and aari work.

"This is the wedding season and women mainly want traditional designs. That's one reason why we focus on bridal blouses. Most of them prefer ethnic hand works, so we do customised works with beads and threads," says Neethu.

She says there are still takers for mirror embellishments and intricate thread works. "Nobody wants to replicate something they saw on anybody else. They want the designs to be unique and fresh. So, we customise it as per their requirements. The prices start from Rs 700, but depends on the type of work the customer seeks," Neethu adds.

Neethu, who has presented her collections at fashion events, also caters to people who want bridal gowns. "There is always a demand for bridal wears. And, gowns are on trend too. People chose fusion wear sometimes, like western gowns with ethnic designs," she says.

