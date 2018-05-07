InQ Innovation Global sign MoU with Australia-based Tank Stream Labs to support Indian and Australian startups

By Express News Service

KOCHI: InQ Innovation Global, with global operational bases in Kochi and Sydney, and Australia-based Tank Stream Labs have signed an MoU to support Indian and Australian startups for their global scaling up with resources, launch pads, exchange programs and infrastructure in both the countries and in the Middle East.

InQ Innovation Global which has set up and incubated several startups across Sydney, Dubai and Bangalore, has recently set up its Indian base at its newly-opened world-class facility in Kochi, offers a one-stop global innovation eco-system involving incubators for startups, co-working spaces for early-stage innovators and representative offices of global incubators and education providers.

“Our tie-up will also host global startups from Australia and facilitate international partnerships, soft launch/launchpad activities and investors for the startups and early-stage ventures,” Bradley Delamare, Director and CEO, Tank Stream Labs, said.