Home Cities Kochi

InQ Innovation Global sign MoU with Australia-based Tank Stream Labs to support Indian and Australian startups

InQ Innovation Global has recently set up its Indian base at its newly-opened world-class facility in Kochi

Published: 07th May 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: InQ Innovation Global, with global operational bases in Kochi and Sydney, and Australia-based Tank Stream Labs have signed an MoU to support Indian and Australian startups for their global scaling up with resources, launch pads, exchange programs and infrastructure in both the countries and in the Middle East. 

InQ Innovation Global which has set up and incubated several startups across Sydney, Dubai and Bangalore, has recently set up its Indian base at its newly-opened world-class facility in Kochi, offers a one-stop global innovation eco-system involving incubators for startups, co-working spaces for early-stage innovators and representative offices of global incubators and education providers.

“Our tie-up will also host global startups from Australia and facilitate international partnerships, soft launch/launchpad activities and investors for the startups and early-stage ventures,” Bradley Delamare, Director and CEO, Tank Stream Labs, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

MCRZ notification: Kerala Latin Catholic Association demands govt intervention

Kocho: Over 6,000 attend ‘Saukhyam’ medical camp

Kochi: Rubber sector upbeat on Turkey’s ‘EOI’
 

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats