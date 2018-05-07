Kochi Mayor, Opposition harden stance  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The high drama witnessed at the Corporation council the other day over the Roll-on, Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service fiasco is threatening to plumb the depths, now with the Opposition vowing to take up the matter with the District Collector in the event of the impasse not being resolved by Wednesday.

“The meeting on Saturday was stage-managed by the Mayor. No relevant discussions took place except the drama. Being a woman, the Mayor is trying to gain sympathy,” said K J Antony, Opposition leader.

“If the council is not able to arrive at a consensus on the issue by Wednesday, we are planning to take up the issue with the Collector,” he said.

In a related development, Mayor Soumini Jain has approached the police against the Opposition councillors for barring her from getting into the Mayor’s official vehicle on Saturday.According to the police, cases have been registered under the IPC Sections 143, 149, 342, 341 and 323. On the case registered by the police, Jain told Express she will pursue it till the matter is taken to its logical conclusion. “Earlier also, cases were registered but no effective action was taken by the police. This time I will not allow the investigation to peter out,” she said.

In the event of the police adopting a lackadaisical approach, the higher-ups will be approached, the Mayor said.Additionally, Opposition councillor V P Chandran lodged a petition against the police. “The follow-up action on the issue will be taken after discussions with the other Opposition councillors,” he said.