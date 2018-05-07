Home Cities Kochi

Kocho: Over 6,000 attend ‘Saukhyam’ medical camp

There was an overwhelming turnup with 6,236 persons attending Saukhyam-2018, a super speciality medical camp, conducted by Hibi Eden MLA on Sunday. 

Image of medical camp used for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There was an overwhelming turnup with 6,236 persons attending Saukhyam-2018, a super speciality medical camp, conducted by Hibi Eden MLA on Sunday. Besides tests for blood sugar and BP, mammogram, ECG and echocardiogram were conducted in the camp. This is the fifth Saukhyam medical camp being conducted in Kochi. 

The eye testing centre witnessed the heaviest rush. For those who require it, facilities were arranged to provide spectacles from optical shops near their residence. Free cataract surgery will also be provided in leading private hospitals. Many others came for hearing tests and 80 persons were advised hearing aids. “These persons would be summoned specially and provided hearing aids which have lifetime warranty,” said Hibi.

A mobile mammogram unit and thermal mammogram unit of Cochin Cancer Society headed by Dr V P Gangadharan were also at the camp. As many as 20 persons were given mammogram tests at the camp. 
Cancer check tests were conducted for 72 persons by the Early Cancer Detection Centre, Kaloor, which is under RCC Thiruvananthapuram.

Playback singer Sithara inaugurated the camp in the morning. K V Thomas MP, Cochin Shipyard chairman Madhu S Nair, Federal Bank COO Salini Warrier and Ernakulam General Hospital superintendent Dr Anitha attended.

