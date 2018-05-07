MCRZ notification: Kerala Latin Catholic Association demands govt intervention

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) has demanded the state government to make its stand clear on the new draft notification on Marine and Coastal Regulation Zone (MCRZ) issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on April 18. The KLCA claims that the new draft leaves the tourism industry and its construction activities unchecked along the coast.

The state government had earlier approached the Centre only for granting permission regarding houses for coastal communities. “Instead of giving the coastal communities and fisherman the right to live in their natural habitat, the new draft notification allows temporary construction to be erected for tourism, which might even restrict access to the water body for the layman,” said KLCA general secretary Sherry Thomas. Urging the government to take up the issue with the Centre, the KLCA wants the issue to be brought to the floor of the Parliament for a discussion.