Setting the runway on fire

KOCHI:Pull your socks. Kochi is all ready to set the runway on fire. The curtains of Lulu Fashion Week, considered to be the biggest annual fashion event in the city, will be raised on May 9.

The third edition of the event will see top brands, fashion students and fashionistas coming together. The most anticipated event in the city's social calendar will feature the spring and summer collections of 45 popular brands. One needs to be on the lookout for the upcoming trends that will take the fashion scene by storm (in a good way).

What makes the fashion week different from other events is that it does not restrict to a special set of people. "We want to bring trends straight to consumers," said the organisers. With this in mind, models will take the ramp at the central atrium of Lulu Mall.

This edition of the event will also feature Fashion Forum, in which design students and fashion enthusiasts can interact with top management and industry professionals. "The event will be attended by famous personalities in the fashion industry," said the organisers.

Like the previous editions, the event will also culminate with an award ceremony. The awards will include categories such as Most Preferred Men's Wear and Women's Wear, Pride of Kerala, Style Icon. The winners will be chosen after public voting. People can cast their votes on www.lulufashionweek.com from May 9. The five-day fashion week will conclude on May 13.