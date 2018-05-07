Home Cities Kochi

Slam dunk! A glorious win for women’s basketball team

Kerala women’s basketball team has emerged winners at the 32nd Federation Cup national basketball championship

Published: 07th May 2018 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala women’s basketball team who were given a reception at the Ernakulam North Railway Station on Monday as they returned from Chitoor in Andhra Pradesh after winning the 32nd Federation Cup national basketball championship  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI:They might have left for the tournament with little fanfare, but the Kerala women's basketball team returned to a rousing reception here on Monday after emerging victorious in the 32nd Federation Cup national basketball championship.

Kerala girls defeated Tamil Nadu 66-50 in the final at the District Sports Authority Complex in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday -- it was their second national title in three years after overcoming Chhattisgarh in the 30th edition of the event at Goa in 2016.

"It is a proud moment for me to captain the side to the national title. We played as a team throughout the tournament. Each one of the 12-member squad contributed to this achievement," said Kerala captain Anjanna PG during the welcome accorded to them at the Ernakulam North Railway Station.

Anjanna, along with Jeena PS, were the two Indian international stars who put in spectacular displays for the state throughout the tournament. Neenumol PS, a former international who returned to the state team this term, also shined scoring 22 points in the final.

"In the end, we won it easily," said PC Antony, the Kerala State Sports Council coach who guided the state to the title. "We had faced Tamil Nadu in the group stages and had won there as well. So, my players were full of confidence going into the final," said the coach.

"Credit should also go to Rojamol G who did a brilliant job by keeping Tamil Nadu star Pushpa quiet throughout the final. Pushpa had scored 24 points in the semifinals, but we managed to restrict her to just six points against us in the final," said Antony, who had also guided Calicut University to the all-India university title last year.

"This set of players are very disciplined and are at their prime. Many of them can go on to represent the country in the coming years," said Antony.

The team consisted of five players from the KSEB, three from the Kerala Police and a player each from St Joseph's College, Irinjalakuda, SES College, Sreekandapuram and St Xavier's College for Women, Aluva. They had travelled on their way back from Hyderabad on Sabari Express.

The reception was led by Kerala Basketball Association (KBA) president PJ Sunny, senior vice-president KA Saleem, Ernakulam District Basketball Association president Jaison Peter and KBA members Rana J Thaliath and Paul James.

The team were also welcomed at Palakkad by former internationals Harilal VV and TK Sheshadri, former state player Prameela and Palakkad DBA secretary Sebastian. At Thrissur, the victorious team was received by Thrissur District Sports Council president Vincent Kattokaran and former president Igni Mathew in the presence of coach Prem Kumar.

