The bro code for creativity

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI:The bro code for creativityCivil servant Prasanth Nair's directorial debut 'Daivakanam' will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this yearAnna BinoyHow is Malayalam sci-fi film 'Who' and short film 'Daivakanam' similar? They'll both premiere in the Cannes Film Festival this year. And there's something more. Before you run out of ideas and set the place on fire, wait a second. Both the films have a 'Prasanth Bro' connection. While he was in front of the lens for 'Who', Prasanth Nair donned the director role in 'Daivakanam'. FYI to those who don't know Prasanth: He is the former District Collector of Kozhikode and is known for his popular initiatives during the time.

The short film 'Daivakanam' is a complex story based on a lore of an astrologer who sees the future and attempts to freeze time. Using music and mystery, the film depicts man's struggle to cope with his knowledge on the future.The film was a learning experience for Prasanth. The concept of the film is complex and cryptic. Because the film involves time loop, not everyone will understand it, Prasanth tells Express. This film was solely an educational exercise for me. I wanted to learn the nitty-gritty of filmmaking. I used this script because it was so challenging.

The entire filming was done in two days even though the weather played against us. Prasanth says the film is experimental in nature, script-wise and technically. I was pushing myself with this film, he says. When something you worked hard for turns out to be successful, anyone in their right mind would want to exhibit it at a legit platform. That's how Cannes came into the picture. Now, what is an administrator in government service doing in cinema? That is a relevant question, ain't it? I have always been interested in making films, he says.

Cinematographer Santosh Sivan was my senior in school. When once cinematography was my ambition, I had Santosh to look up to. He helped me learn many things in cinema. The 2007 batch IAS officer has also used his creative side in his profession. When I was running the 'Compassionate Kozhikode' project during the time I was the Collector, I directed and wrote the script for a video promoting the project. I also take part in the creative discussions involved in the making of tourism ads, says the private secretary to Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam.