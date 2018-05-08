Breaking taboos and going full throttle

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Bike racing was once considered a male-dominated sport. But all that is passe as even women are mastering this sport. As it is said, if you have a passion for anything, you will surely achieve it in spite of all the hurdles. R V Czimkhy, a 20-year-old from Kallayam in Thiruvananthapuram, has a passion for bike racing and is honing her skills for participating in the National Championship 2018 and other upcoming junior racing championships.

Her passion for riding motorbikes started at the age of 18 itself. “I had a passion for riding right from my school days,” she tells Express.“After I bought a bike and started going for long rides, it boosted my control of the vehicle, which made me think I have to give racing a try,” she adds. Czimkhy went for the practice for Level 1 and 2 at Apex Racing Academy in Coimbatore and completed Level 1-4 at Atomic Motorsports, Bengaluru, and received an FMSCI licence.

For her, racing is something which breathes life into her, and it is the driving force behind everything she does. This rider has three motorbike models - RE Classic 350, CBR 250R and KTM RC 390 and she says, “I would say that it is all about passion. When I go into the track, the energy automatically gets boosted.”

This bike rider was asked to take part in practice sessions at Apex Academy Coimbatore, and she found that exciting. The sessions and level happen once a month. Because of the constraints of travelling alone and taboos associated with girls riding bikes, she participates in the tracks in Chennai and Coimbatore. “I have faced a lot of challenges while riding to these places. I have had funny experiences and situations when people find out its a girl who is riding the bike,” says the youngster.

Presently, she is doing her second year in Homoeopathy (BHMS) at White Memorial Homoeopathy College, Attoor, Marthandam. She says she has the full support of her mother and sisters. “They are the reason why I am into this. And I owe my thanks to my cousin Jijin and my neighbour Vishnu for teaching me how to ride a bike first of all. My family, relatives and my friends supported me to the maximum. So the people’s perspective did not matter much.”

Czimkhy has already achieved many things in her short career. She has participated in the TVS One Make Championship where she got selected from among 16 people. In FJRS (Formula Junior Racing Series), she was placed first and second in two races in Round 1. Having mindfully broken shackles and taboos that keep women from exploring such alternative paths, she is exploring new frontiers. She will be participating in Round 2 of FJRS and TVS Rounds 1-5 and the next challenge before her is to be a part of the National Championship 2018.