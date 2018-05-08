Home Cities Kochi

Caterer goes missing; wedding feast turns nerve-wracking in Kochi

The lunch was being provided by the groom’s family. However, to their shock, there was no sign of any food at the venue.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The family of a bridegroom at Panangad, on the outskirts of the city, was left stranded after the caterer went absconding just before noon on the wedding day even as invitees were getting ready for the feast. The incident happened on Sunday.

The Panangad Police on Monday asked the family members of the bridegroom to give a statement on the incident so that a case for 'breach of trust' can be lodged against the caterer. A native of the area, he had taken Rs 50,000 as advance.

The invitees and relatives from both sides reached the reception venue at ‘Bhajana Hall’ in Panangad by noon. The lunch was being provided by the groom’s family. However, to their shock, there was no sign of any food at the venue. When they tried to contact the caterer who had agreed to prepare lunch for 900 people, his mobile phone was switched off. The worried father of the groom reached the food preparation centre of the caterer, Saiju, a native of Mundepilly, Panangad. However, his workers replied they were not given any instruction by the owner and, hence, they did not prepare any food.

Though the groom and family were a distressed lot, local residents, especially members of the Panangad Central Residents' Association, came to their rescue.

"All available food from nearby hotels was bought. That was far from enough. But the bride’s family rose to the occasion and extended full cooperation. Many left without having food and the rest managed with the available food to save the day,” a police officer said.

