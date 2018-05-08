Impasse continues; Cochin Shipyard refutes charges of faulty moorings

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the uncertainty over resuming the Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service continued for the 10th day, there is no end to the woes of the commuters. Launched with much fanfare, the Ro-Ro service was expected to end the perennial travel hassles of the West Kochi residents. But the celebrations were short-lived.

Hundreds of passengers are now relying on the only boat service ferrying between Fort Kochi and Vypeen while the Kochi Corporation and the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Limited (KSINC) are involved in a blame game. The boat - with a capacity of 150 passengers - conducts services every 45 minutes, which is inadequate. The boat jetty in Vypeen wears a crowded look with hundreds of passengers jostling to board the boat during peak hours.

The present stalemate could have been averted if the KSINC had mentioned the hurdles in starting the service before its inaugural, said Majnu Komath, chairman of the Fort Vypeen People's Collective, an NGO. While people have expressed doubts about the mooring beam placed near the Vypeen jetty, the Cochin Shipyard has refuted the allegations.

"There is no such technical fault regarding the construction of the moorings. Such allegations are made only to create fear among the general public," said Bijoy Baskar, director (technical), Cochin Shipyard.

Amid the unfolding drama where the Mayor and the Opposition crossed swords over the suspension of the service, both the parties are now counting on the KSINC to revive the service.

"KSINC has assured to resolve the issues by May 10 (Thursday). Experts will provide training to the operators," said Shiny Mathew, chairperson, Standing Committee for Town Planning. Regarding the safety of the passengers, she said, the confidence of the operators is crucial to steer the vessel.

Being the first of its kind, the Ro-Ro vessels require expert operators, said C T Joseph, a former Master with KSINC.

Meanwhile, the denizens in Vypeen are hopeful the Ro-Ro service resuming at least by next week. "The Ro-Ro service will be of great help to all of us. My relative passed away the other day and we were unable to attend the funeral due to the inadequate ferry service. With the existing ferry service, it is very difficult to meet our requirements," said Leena Vipin, a resident of Vypeen.