The transformers and Electricals Kerala Limited rakes in profit of Rs 6 crore in 2017-18 fiscal

The company, which was at a loss of Rs 48 crore at the beginning of the financial year of 2016, went on to gain a profit of 1.6 crore in the following year, followed by the current profit of Rs 6 cror

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The transformers and Electricals Kerala Limited (Telk), after two consecutive economic years of loss, has raked in a profit of Rs 6 crore in the economic year 2017-18.  A feat that, according to Telk representatives, was achieved because of the teamwork of the company employees. The company, which was at a loss of Rs 48 crore at the beginning of the financial year of 2016, went on to gain a profit of 1.6 crore in the following year, followed by the current profit of Rs 6 crore. Due to the latest profit, the company is hoping for further improvement in terms of efficiency and betterment of future strategies.

“We are operating with zero debt and are thinking of bettering our company production with Rs 200 crore,” said chairman N C Mohanan on Friday.“An efficient internal team with technological efficiency will be set up and based on the report filed by Telk, the government of Kerala and National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC) will take the necessary measures,” he added.

Also an international seminar will be organised by the company to discuss the new developments and plan strategies accordingly for the coming years.Both the government of Kerala and NTPC will take part in the seminar to discuss the future strategies to be undertaken to improve production.

