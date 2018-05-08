Too convenient for a second thought

Aparna George By

Express News Service

KOCHI:C-sections have become a go-to option for most millennial mothers today. Considering the fact that it is quick, easy and pain-free, most women would rather have a cesarean section these days than to opt for a natural delivery. However, they often fail to realise that undergoing an unnecessary caesarian section can make them vulnerable to complications and other health risks in the future. The underlying harm in a seemingly safe and easy cesarean still remains hidden from most women today.

"While in most cases C-sections are considered lifesavers in situations of a complicated pregnancy, it can definitely be detrimental if done unnecessarily. Usually, it is a health issue that often leads to the option of a C-section, that is anything that puts the life of the mother or the baby at risk," said Dr Teena Anne Joy, gynaecologist, Aster Medcity.

"I didn’t opt for it, I had to go through the procedure as my BP had gone up and the baby had to be taken out as it affects them”, says Puja Mazumder who delivered a baby boy via a C-section in March.

According to Teena, some of the most common health conditions in expectant women where the gynaecologist would usually suggest a C-section is a premature delivery where the labour starts much before the expected delivery date, as the baby isn’t positioned in the right way to co-operate with you in labour. Another instance would be multiple pregnancies where a woman is pregnant with two or three babies, a C-section would be a considered choice, she says.

"Preeclampsia is a high-risk condition, that may require a C-section, as there is a high rise in the blood pressure such that it normally makes a natural delivery unfavourable. Fibroids in the uterus may also be a reason for a C-section. Wrong positioning of the placenta such that it interferes with the proper supply of oxygen to the fetus is another cause," said the gynaecologist. Further, a previous history of cesarean births can also be a possible reason. Apart from these, diabetes and obesity also act as key factors leading to a cesarean delivery, she added

Given the situations where a C-section has to be performed, it can also be avoided with the proper care and attention. "Taking care of oneself both physically and mentally throughout and after pregnancy is an important aspect of motherhood,” says Tessa a mother of three, all born through natural delivery.

Moreover, a C-section can also cause complications in future pregnancies apart from imposing a financial stress on the family. Maintaining a healthy body weight along with a good lifestyle can go a long way in being free from most of the health conditions that make a C-section inevitable says, Teena.

The World Health Organization has stated the ideal rate for a cesarean section is 10 -15 per cent. It has also stated though a cesarean delivery can effectively prevent maternal and perinatal mortality and morbidity when medically justified, there are no particular benefits for women who do not require it.