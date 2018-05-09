Captivating scents

Hima Francis By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Right from highly expensive Caron Poivre, Clive Christian, Annick Goutal to affordable Indian brands, the perfume and deodorant market in India is growing past the Rs 3,000 crore mark. Along with deodorants, sticks and roll-ons, the flourishing mall culture has opened windows to international brands to market Perfume, Eau de Parfum, Eau de Toilette, and Eau de Cologne sprays here.

According to study reports, the perfume market is expected to compound an annual growth rate of 15 percent in India, mainly dominated by deodorants.

This has resulted in a surge in the number of players offering affordable deodorants to concentrate markets other than the metros.

Meanwhile, in big cities, the demand for international scents/perfumes is on the rise. These shift to the magical world of perfumes is reflected in Kochi too and gone are the days when Kochiites gave a long hard thought before spending big bucks on branded perfumes.

Importing international brands from Europe and the Middle East, the premium segment of the city's perfume stores, offering fragrances from Rs 2000 to Rs 14,000, records an average sale of Rs 2 lakh per day and a whopping Rs 50 lakh per month.

Rated as the highest-selling emporium for premium perfumes in the country, Kochi's own Lulu Fashion Store tops the sale of men's perfume- '1 million' by Paco Rabanne - for three consecutive years now, beating every other store in the country.

Shaped like a gold bar, the top note of this brilliant fragrance greets you with the freshness of grapefruit and blood mandarin followed by spicy heart note and the velvety harmony of leather. It is priced at Rs 5,600 /100 ml bottle.

"Legend by Mont Blanc is next in the sequence of top selling fragrances, followed by Paco Rabanne’s Invictus, and Giorgio Armani's Acqua Di Gio and Code. Customers keep coming back for the classics like Cartier, Gucci Guilty, CK One, Boss Bottled and Intenso by Dolce and Gabbana", says Rafeeq Abdul Kareem, senior buyer.

"Men mostly prefer woody and spicy accents and go for brands like Tom Ford. Even with a price tag which reads Rs 11,000, we sell at least one or two bottles every day", said Joseph Xavier, beauty consultant of the shop.

Bottled in the shape of a midnight blue stiletto with a five-inch gold-tone heel, Good Girl by Carolina Herrera, with its sensual evocative fragrance combining sweet and alluring top notes followed by darker notes of coffee is the women's first pick. Priced at Rs 6,800, it remains the top-selling ladies fragrance for a year now.

"Floral and sweet notes of candy are popular among women. Paco Rabanne's Pure XS with the explosive freshness of spices is next in line along with Bright Crystal from Versace, The Scent for Her by Hugo Boss, Si from Armani and Nina Ricci", said Joseph Xavier.

Gifting choices for weddings and other occasions have changed from watches to coffrets. Designed in the body layer concept, the gift box comes with an aftershave, shower gel or deodorant, with the perfume and costs only just as much as the perfume.

"Business class and working professionals along with celebrities form a large part of our customers base. Versace Pour Homme is nicknamed 'the celebrity perfume' since it is the most favoured celebrity choice" added Xavier. Versace is priced at Rs 6,450 per bottle.

A recent trend has cited certain old favourites making a comeback. The production of Obsession by CK and the Green collection by Paco Rabanne which was ceased has restarted due to high demand from customers. “They are out of stock right now. That itself speaks out for the surge in demand,” added Xavier.

