Following estranged couple's failure to name their kid, Kochi High Court names him as 'Johan Sachin'

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What's in a name, you ask? Well, a lot. Sometimes so much the Kerala High Court has to intervene!

In a unique case, the Kerala High Court christened a child of a Kochi couple, belonging to different religions and now estranged, after they failed to reach an agreement on the kid's name.

The couple had approached the court after they could not agree on a name for their second child for his birth certificate. While the mother preferred the name 'Johan Mani Sachin' for the kid, the father wanted him named 'Abhinav Sachin'.

After hearing them, Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar decided to keep the first name proposed by the mother and the last name they both were okay with, thus naming the child 'Johan Sachin'.

The case

The couple, which got married in August 2010 as per Christian rites, developed differences after the birth of their second child. It moved the court against the municipality's inaction in issuing a birth certificate to their second son. The couple has already moved the Family Court seeking dissolution of their marriage and the case is pending.

However, the municipality maintained in the absence of a consensus between the parents on the child's name, it could not assign a name to the child for issuing the birth certificate. It also indicated a court order will be required for it to act, following which the duo approached the court.

The court observed while the petitioners were parties in a matrimonial dispute, it was an urgent requirement a name be given to the child, so that it can be admitted to a school, where a birth certificate is a pre-requisite. The mother agreed to drop 'Mani' from the child's name but the father wanted 'Abhinav' to be used as the first name instead of Johan.

The verdict

"As a conciliatory measure and to pacify both the parents, it would be in the interests of justice to accede to both their wishes to the extent possible and, therefore, assign the name Johan Sachin," the court held. The court also directed the municipality secretary to issue a birth certificate in the name of 'Johan Sachin'. Interestingly, no such dispute had risen between the couple while naming their first child.